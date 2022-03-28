Each year national commercials targeting Utah seniors feature famous celebrities guaranteeing cost savings and better benefits to Medicare recipients.

This barrage can be tantalizing but few realize that many of the enticing benefits are not available to all seniors in Utah.

When it comes to Medicare Advantage plans, it's best to buy local!

We talked with Michael Reeves, Manager of Sales, Government Programs for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, who explained that original Medicare is provided by the government. Part A covers facilities like hospitals and skilled nursing. Part B covers outpatient care like doctor visits and lab tests.

Other Medicare plans are provided by private health insurers that follow rules set by Medicare.

Part D assists with the costs of prescriptions.

Medicare Advantage Plans or Part C replace original Medicare and usually come with extra benefits like dental, vision and hearing.

All of these options and varied combinations can be very confusing and can lead to misinformed decisions.

That's why Reeves encourages seniors to protect their best interests by working with a local agent who understands the plan options exclusively available to Utahns.

They can help seniors understand the individual benefit options and cost savings and can also run a medication analysis and identify local cost savings on prescriptions.

Basically, they take the guesswork out of Medicare plans.

For more information you can visit the Utah Department of Aging and Adult Services here.

You can also call Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and they can connect you with a licensed Medicare agent in your area.

Their phone number is 1-844-REGENCE (724-3623). TTY: 711 and they're open Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm.

Regence offers a variety of affordable Medicare plans. Learn more by visiting regence.com/medicare.

