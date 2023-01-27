When it comes to virtual reality games, Sandbox VR is unlike anything else and a one-of-a-kind experience! Now you no longer have to travel to a different state because we have one right here in Utah!

Jenny Hardman got to check it out and let's just say she was very impressed and animated!

Sandbox VR has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform with games you can’t play anywhere else.

Kala Monserret, General Manager, introduced Jenny to the six virtual reality games they offer and helped her get all suited up.

You can choose from:

Deadwood Valley - Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies.

Deadwood Mansion - Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

Curse of Davy Jones - Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

Amber Sky 2088 - In this game you'll use futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

Star Trek: Discovery - Always wanted to become a Starfleet Officer? This game is got you so you can beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in an arena beyond the limits of reality.



Jenny along with two others played Deadwood Valley, the scariest game however if you're looking to play with your family, choose Curse of Davy Jones.

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos that are similar to movie trailers and capture the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR is located at Fashion Place in Murray and to book your experience go to https://sandboxvr.com/murray/ [sandboxvr.com]