When it's just too hot to grill a burger, try these Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Sliders

When you still don't feel like standing over a hot grill outside to flip burgers, try this recipe instead!

Chef Jeff from Smith's joined us with Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Sliders.

Ingredients



1 onion, finely diced

2 lbs. ground beef (lean works best 80/15)

½ c. panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp. milk

2 lg. eggs

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

6 slices American cheese (or favorite)

24 slider rolls (Hawaiian or dinner rolls)

Burger toppings of choice

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Spread the onions evenly over the bottom of the pan.

2. In a large bowl, add the panko, eggs, milk, Worcestershire, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix to combine. Add the ground beef and mix gently until combined.

3. Press the meat mixture evenly over the onions to fill the entire pan. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 8-10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and blot the meat with paper towels to remove some of the excess fat. Evenly place the cheese slices over the meat. Return to the oven for a minute or so to melt the cheese.

4. Remove from the oven and using a pizza cutter or knife, cut into 24 equal squares. Enjoy on toasted buns with your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

