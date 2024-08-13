When parents exercise with their kids, it creates a healthy routine and mindset

Exercising with our children not only helps them burn off extra energy but also establishes a healthy routine and mindset around physical activity during their formative years.

There are numerous benefits for both children and parents when exercising together.

For kids it helps support both physical and mental health. It can be a bonding experience and gives them a chance to feel like a "big kid" by getting stronger and more active each season.

For parents, it can teach parents patience and provides a chance to offer positive reinforcement and encouragement.

Chris Foster, district fitness manager, EōS Fitness and his daughter Christian joined us with some simple exercises that can be done at home or in the gym:

Exercise 1: Farmer carries , Equipment: Kettlebells

Exercise 2: Squats

Exercise 3: Jumping Jacks

Exercise 4: Push-ups, Equipment: Yoga mat

Exercise 5: Deadlifts (with light weights) – Equipment: Kettlebells

You can learn more by visiting eosfitness.com.