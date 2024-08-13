Watch Now
The Place

Actions

When parents exercise with their kids, it creates a healthy routine and mindset

Exercises parents and kids can do together
It's important for parents and kids to be active together.
Posted
and last updated

Exercising with our children not only helps them burn off extra energy but also establishes a healthy routine and mindset around physical activity during their formative years.

There are numerous benefits for both children and parents when exercising together.

For kids it helps support both physical and mental health. It can be a bonding experience and gives them a chance to feel like a "big kid" by getting stronger and more active each season.

For parents, it can teach parents patience and provides a chance to offer positive reinforcement and encouragement.

Chris Foster, district fitness manager, EōS Fitness and his daughter Christian joined us with some simple exercises that can be done at home or in the gym:

Exercise 1: Farmer carries , Equipment: Kettlebells

Exercise 2: Squats

Exercise 3: Jumping Jacks

Exercise 4: Push-ups, Equipment: Yoga mat

Exercise 5: Deadlifts (with light weights) – Equipment: Kettlebells

You can learn more by visiting eosfitness.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere