When should someone really consider a total knee replacement surgery?

Whether you've had lifelong knee issues or you've just started noticing discomfort when you went hiking this summer, you know just how miserable knee pain can be.

Total knee replacement is one of those surgeries that people may have delayed due to COVID, but you don't have to live with pain any longer!

Dr. Joshua Hickman, an orthopedic surgeon at Lakeview Hospital joined us to talk about total knee replacements.

Dr. Hickman says if you're experiencing extreme pain and limited mobility and non-surgical treatment options have not helped, it may be time to talk with your primary care physician about joint replacement surgery.

When knee pain makes it increasingly difficult to accomplish daily tasks, even normal movements like standing, bending and walking, it may be time.

Dr. Hickman says, "99% of my patients go home within 24 hours after total knee replacement surgery at Lakeview Hospital! That's for total knee replacements and total hip replacements there. I'm happy and proud of that!

Dr. Hickman says robotic technology he uses brings the best of both worlds together - the latest advancements in medicine combined with the skills and expertise of an experienced human surgeon who's operating that technology.

Lakeview Hospital offers a free pre-operation class to help patients make sure they're set up for success and that no surprises come their way the day of surgery. It covers topics like preparing for surgery and the hospital, how to prevent possible complications, controlling pain, physical and occupational therapy and how to plan for the recovery at home.

In part, that class has meant more patients are walking around within only four hours after surgery. Dr. Hickman says, "We went from 90 percent of our patients doing so, to now 98 percent of patients!"

Classes are offered three times a week at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful. A virtual class option is also available, if needed.

Once surgery is over, Dr. Hickman says he always visits with patients and their loved ones to ensure they're getting the proper education and instructions for the best recovery possible.

If you'd like more information head to LakeviewHospital.com or MountainStar.com.