When was the last time you checked your smoke detectors?!

When was the last time your checked all your smoke detectors to make sure they are working?!

If you can't remember, it's time to check them right NOW!

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services says we should check our smoke detectors every time there is a time change which means fall and spring.

If your smoke detector is beeping, watch the video and Mike will guide you through what to do for various types of smoke detectors.

