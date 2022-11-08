When was the last time you checked your smoke detectors?!

Watch Now
Don't forget about your smoke detectors!
Posted at 1:52 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 15:52:40-05

When was the last time your checked all your smoke detectors to make sure they are working?!

If you can't remember, it's time to check them right NOW!

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services says we should check our smoke detectors every time there is a time change which means fall and spring.

If your smoke detector is beeping, watch the video and Mike will guide you through what to do for various types of smoke detectors.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros .

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.

