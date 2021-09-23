When was the last time you remember sleeping like a baby? If you have a sleep disorder, it probably has been awhile.

Getting enough sleep is crucial to the body's immune system.

Melissa Lowry, the Director of Education with Sound Sleep Medical, says many people have put off treating their sleep apnea because they don't want to get a CPAP machine.

But, an oral appliance is custom made just for you using a 3D scan done in the office. It replaces the CPAP and doesn't require electricity or distilled water.

This is a medical device, so most insurance covers it. Sound Sleep Medical offers a 3-Year Warranty, a 30-day, money-back guarantee and financing options too.

The first 50 callers who call 801-685-3878 and schedule an appointment will receive a FREE sleep consultation at Sound Sleep Medical.

There are seven locations in Utah: Ogden, Layton, Murray, Sandy, American Fork, and Provo.

Visit soundsleepmedical.com for more information.