Haley Murray says she's loved horses for as long as she can remember. She grew up riding them on her grandpa's farm.

As an adult she helped take care of horses and learned how to ride and taught her children how to ride.

Now she's the owner of Horse Connections in Woods Cross, Utah.

Haley says, "I wanted to start Horse Connections because of how much I have learned over the past decade with horses. There are a lot of amazing programs out there to help youth and adults with physical and mental challenges and I have great respect for them. But, I want to provide a place where others can come and connect with horses in different ways outside of the therapy umbrella."

She loves doing retreats, hosting small workshops and events and hopes to do corporate training as well.

This month, May 2025, she is doing a Ponies and Pilates event with local instructors at the ranch where guests will be able to interact and learn about connecting with horses and enjoy a pilates class in the fresh air.

She also offers lessons for beginner riders and is always happy to work with people to add a horse component to an event they are doing.

"Horses are amazing teachers because they're honest and often hold up a mirror to us," she says.

"Want to learn about boundaries? Come work with horses. Want to see how well you communicate? Come work with horses. Want to see what kind of leader you are? Come work with horses. When you connect with a horse, you connect with yourself and that is always a beautiful thing. I love to watch others experience the magic of horses," says Haley.

We also talked with Ashley Dickamore, owner of Saltwwater Ranch Flower Farm, a boutique flower farm on the same property.

They grow fresh, local flowers for weddings and events, bouquets and premium blooms for florists.

You can learn more at horse-connections.com.

