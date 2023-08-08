When you drink Chester wines, you support Nuzzles and animals in Utah

Nuzzles & Co. is a Park City-based non-profit that rescues and rehabilitates companion animals to make them available for adoption, improving their lives and those who love them.

Russian River Vineyards is a family- and pet-friendly boutique winery based in Sonoma. Its Chester Wines label, named for the vineyard's rescue dog, will offer a percentage of Utah sales to support Nuzzles' efforts.

The wine will also be poured at the Nuzzles annual gala on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at The Pendry. The gala has already sold out, but you can still show your support by taking part in an online auction going on now on the website.

There are four Chester wines available in Utah:

• Chester Pinot Noir is available in Utah liquor stores

• Chester Chardonnay should be coming to stores soon

• Chester Sparkling and Red Blend can be ordered and delivered to your local liquor store. Contact Vin 7000 for help ordering.

Chester Wine Club has been announced for Utah and can be joined at Vin7000.com. It will be delivered to the Utah liquor store of your choice.

For more information visit Nuzzlesandco.com.

