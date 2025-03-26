When you hear "Beatrix Potter" you probably think Peter Rabbit, but this play isn't that!

When you hear the name Beatrix Potter, you probably hear about Peter Rabbit, but this play is about the author, not the fictional character.

"The Beatrix Potter Defense Society" explores the teenage life of Beatrix Potter — a story you don't already know!

We talked with two of the actors from Plan-B who are on the stage for the world premiere at Studio Theatre at The Rose in Salt Lake City.

It opens on Thursday, March 27, 2025 and runs through April 13, 2025.

You can learn more at planbtheatre.org and get your tickets here.

