When you hear "Mary Jane's" you may think of shoes, and this shop has shoes and so much more

Mary Jane's is in Historic Park City and the perfect place to find shoes, clothing, gifts, home decor and more.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 15:54:27-04

It's no surprise that Mary Jane's Shoes on Main Street in Historic Park City has shoes, a big variety of shoes.

But they also have clothing, purses, bags, fun decor items for the home and gifts of all kinds.

Mary Jane's started as a pop-up 20 years ago, but has grown into its own space at 613 Main Street.

When you step in the door, you'll see the latest trends in clothing from the youngest stage to the oldest stage.

Maggie Heck says shoulder pads are in for Spring. She says also popular this season are floral prints and tweed.

The shoes range from clogs to tennis shoes to heels and platforms.

You can follow them on Instagram or visit their website: maryjanesshoes.com.

