When you hear sheet pan, you automatically think cake, but this recipe is all about steak

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Sheet Pan Steak and Garlic Fries

Sheet Pan Steak and Potatoes

2 russet potatoes

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 c. grated parmesan

2 Tbsp. dried parsley

2-4 New York strip steaks

Salt and pepper

2 sticks butter

2 tsp. fresh thyme

1 small shallot, minced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

For the compound butter:

2 sticks butter, softened

2 tsp. fresh thyme

1 small shallot, minced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. red wine vinegar

Directions

1. Make the compound butter by adding the butter, thyme, shallot, garlic, vinegar, and a little salt and pepper. Mix to combine. Put the mixture on a sheet of plastic wrap and form into a log. Wrap it up tight and place in the fridge to set up.

2. Preheat your oven to 375. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and drizzle with some cooking oil. Place the potatoes in a mixing bowl and toss with the olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, parmesan, and a little salt and pepper. Mix until combined. Evenly layer the potatoes on the sheet pan.

3. Place in the oven to bake 25 minutes, flipping the potatoes half way through the cooking time. As they cook, season the steaks with kosher salt and pepper. Remove the potatoes and turn the oven to broil.

4. Move the potatoes to one half of the sheet pan and place the steaks on the pan. Place under the broiler in the middle of the oven and cook 4 minutes, flip the steaks and potatoes and then return to cook 4 more minutes. Serve immediately with a slice of the compound butter on the steak. Enjoy!

