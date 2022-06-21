Most people think of burgers and hot dogs when it comes to grilling, but don't forget the pizza!

Grilling is a delicious way to enjoy Papa Murphy's pizza in the summer. You can use gas, charcoal or wood pellet grills.

Wen Wagstaff, a Papa Murphy's Franchise Owner, joined us with more.

He says Papa Murphy's has a New Value Pizza, where you can get a medium 2-topping pizza for just $6.99.

Wagstaff also told us about a national contest going on now. Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza launched their first "Bake Outside the Lines" contest in search of the best pizza hacks in America.

You can submit your favorite creations for a chance at a $25K prize and FREE pizza for a year.

The contest will have three winners for each of the three categories: Mealtime Anytime, Outside the Oven, and Perfect for Parties.

• Mealtime Anytime- Make a snack, breakfast, lunch, or dessert. Pizza in all forms!

• Outside the Oven- Make your food in a new way. Panini press? Great! In the fireplace? Awesome!

• Perfect for Parties- Create a unique dish to change up your next gathering. Pizza rolls, pizza burgers, or a dip…anything works!

Submissions accepted through June 30.

Enter at https://www.bakeoutsidethelines.com/home.