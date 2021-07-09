Watch
When you think camping, you may think roughing it. But, not here!

You can trade in your tent this summer and rent an RV instead!
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:07:24-04

Not with an RV like the one Maddi Bourgerie with RVshare joined us from.

The 23-foot travel trailer looks more like an apartment with a fireplace, TV, nice kitchen, dinette and more.

The best part, it was delivered right to her campsite.

That's one option that RVshare renters have.

If you prefer, you can drive it yourself.

So with thousands of models available from basic to luxury, why not go beyond the tent this summer and upgrade to an RV?

You can find more information at RVshare.com.

