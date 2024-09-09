When you think grilling, you think meat -- but not at Blatch's BBQ

Barbecues are one of the main food genres' attributed to American tradition. It's where families and friends get together and enjoy good food.

However, barbecues have traditionally been meat-centric and don't leave a lot of options for those trying to reduce or avoid consuming animal products whether it be for health, ethical, or environmental reasons.

Blatch's BBQ is all about it! The restaurant in the Avenues of Salt Lake City provides a fully inclusive BBQ option that stays true to the time, process, flavor and dedication of barbecues.

Everything at Blatch is made from scratch with whole, real ingredients that are 100 percent plant-based.

Blatch's BBQ is opening on Wednesdays from 4:30pm to 7:00pm and then again on Fridays from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.

You can always find out what's being served on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

For more information please visit batchsbbq.com.