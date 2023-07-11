When you think summer in Utah you think Lagoon!

Whether you like a thrill like Cannibal, or like to cool off on Rattlesnake Rapids, Lagoon is the place for family fun in Utah.

Morgan Saxton was at the amusement park talking about everything going on at Lagoon this summer.

Julie Freed, Lagoon's Director of Special Events, told her that you can get the best bang for your buck by purchasing a season passport. That way you can come and go as many times as you like!

In addition to the rides, there are also shows and entertainment and a visit to Pioneer Village is a must, especially for Pioneer Day.

Plus, Lagoon has its very own water park with Lagoon A Beach.

You can find everything and get your season pass or tickets at lagoonpark.com.