Watch Now
The Place

Actions

When you think summer in Utah you think Lagoon!

See what's happening at Lagoon
Summer in Utah means Lagoon!
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 15:56:53-04

Whether you like a thrill like Cannibal, or like to cool off on Rattlesnake Rapids, Lagoon is the place for family fun in Utah.

Morgan Saxton was at the amusement park talking about everything going on at Lagoon this summer.

Julie Freed, Lagoon's Director of Special Events, told her that you can get the best bang for your buck by purchasing a season passport. That way you can come and go as many times as you like!

In addition to the rides, there are also shows and entertainment and a visit to Pioneer Village is a must, especially for Pioneer Day.

Plus, Lagoon has its very own water park with Lagoon A Beach.

You can find everything and get your season pass or tickets at lagoonpark.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere