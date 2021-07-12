Where and how you can get free fries on July 13

Move over National French Fry Day. Tuesday, July 13 is World Famous Fan Day at McDonald's.

That means free fries for all when you download the app and sign up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program. From there, members simply need to add the deal to their cart, place their mobile order, and redeem their fries at a participating McDonalds.

It's all to celebrate the new McDonald's loyalty program, MyMcDonald's Rewards, which launched nationwide to celebrate and thank customers for being so local.

In addition to free fries, McDonald's is also doing a World Famous Fan Contest: 66 of the most loyal fans, one for every year of McDonald's history, will score one million MyMcDonald's Rewards points, and one ultimate fan will win free fries for LIFE.

Fans can share why they're the most loyal on Twitter, tagging @McDonalds, and including #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and their home state (e.g.#UT) for the chance to win.

McDonald's restaurants in Utah, western Wyoming and eastern Nevada donate a penny per pound of French fries sold at the 114 Intermountain McDonald's restaurants.

These funds are donated directly to Utah's Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area, which provides a home-away-from-home to ease daily burdens and empower families of hospitalized children with meaningful experiences and quality time together.

Since its inception in 2010, this program has raised more than $1.3 million dollars to help keep pediatric patient families together and support them when they need it the most.

For more information please visit mcdonalds.com.