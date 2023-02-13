Where are you taking your "special someone" on Valentine's Day?

What are you doing with your special someone on Valentine's Day?

Here's an idea: there's a special Valentine concert that runs through Tuesday, February 14, and it's going to be the perfect way to celebrate LOVE here in Utah.

Casey Elliott, who our viewers know as a member of GENTRI, the Gentlemen Trio, is doing a solo concert for Valentine's Day this year.

It's happening Monday and Tuesday at Clubhouse on South Temple — a really intimate and historic venue.

The show is called Forever Valentine, and it's a Celebration of 80s Love Songs being presented by FM100.3 and Partners Personnel.

The show will feature Casey's legendary vocals and some of Utah's finest musicians as they reimagine your favorite songs from Chicago, Bryan Adams, Billy Joel, Richard Marx, Journey, and many others.

Tickets are very limited, but The Place viewers can get 10% off at caseyelliott by using code "FOX13."

