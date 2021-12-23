Where to dine out this holiday season

It's the most wonderful time of year to dine out! No one wants to do dishes so put these restaurants on your list:
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake City, Draper, Taylorsville
Gift Baskets - perfect for last minute holiday gifts!
Stuffed French Toast - Strawberry Nutella, Caramel Pecan
Grilled Reuben
Ginger Street - Salt Lake City
Lunch menu is back and the prices are great! Try Chase's favorites:
Orange Chicken
Pho Rench Dip
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
You can find more of Chase's foodie finds on:
TikTok and Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie