Where to dine out this holiday season

SLC Foodie stops in at Penny's and Ginger Street
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 23, 2021
It's the most wonderful time of year to dine out! No one wants to do dishes so put these restaurants on your list:

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake City, Draper, Taylorsville

Gift Baskets - perfect for last minute holiday gifts!
Stuffed French Toast - Strawberry Nutella, Caramel Pecan
Grilled Reuben

Ginger Street - Salt Lake City

Lunch menu is back and the prices are great! Try Chase's favorites:
Orange Chicken
Pho Rench Dip
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

You can find more of Chase's foodie finds on:

TikTok and Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie

