Where to find these fun "wearable florals" for prom and wedding season

Dancing Daisies Floral is a "Home Studio" Floral Boutique that caters to a smaller, more

specialized clientele, than compared to a larger retail type store.

They do elegant weddings, beautiful sympathy flowers, loads of school dance pieces, holiday flowers, and daily deliveries!

Owner Betsy Borden joined Morgan Saxton on the show with some of her floral creations, including "wearable florals", one of the things they're known for.

Those include corsages, pocket squares, and even fresh floral jewelry as well as creative, custom-designed wedding pieces.

Dancing Daisies Floral has an extensive resume featuring HGTV's Extreme Home Makeover show, Sundance Film Festival, Styled Shoots Across America, and most recently the Galentine's Fundraising Gala held in Davis County; which raised over $15,000.00 for a local family.

You can find more information atdancingdaisiesfloral.com.