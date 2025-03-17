Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Where to find these fun "wearable florals" for prom and wedding season

Dancing Daisies Floral
Dancing Daisies Floral is a "Home Studio" Floral Boutique!
Posted

Dancing Daisies Floral is a "Home Studio" Floral Boutique that caters to a smaller, more
specialized clientele, than compared to a larger retail type store.

They do elegant weddings, beautiful sympathy flowers, loads of school dance pieces, holiday flowers, and daily deliveries!

Owner Betsy Borden joined Morgan Saxton on the show with some of her floral creations, including "wearable florals", one of the things they're known for.

Those include corsages, pocket squares, and even fresh floral jewelry as well as creative, custom-designed wedding pieces.

Dancing Daisies Floral has an extensive resume featuring HGTV's Extreme Home Makeover show, Sundance Film Festival, Styled Shoots Across America, and most recently the Galentine's Fundraising Gala held in Davis County; which raised over $15,000.00 for a local family.

You can find more information atdancingdaisiesfloral.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere