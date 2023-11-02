Watch Now
Where to get "Pan de Meurto" for your Day of the Dead altar

Cakes by Edith makes traditional bread for Day of the Dead
On Dia de Muerto, altars are decorated with flowers, photos, drinks and pan de meurto to honor the ones who have passed.
Dia de Muerto is a celebration to honor departed family members.

People celebrate those who have passed by putting up altars decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of the departed, and their favorite foods and drinks.

Alma and Diana Lopez, co-owners of Cakes by Edith, say Pan de Muerto (Bread of the dead) is a significant part of the altar.

At their bakery, they make the bread from scratch with a recipe from Mexico, with a few special touches to make it unique.

You can learn more at cakesbyedithbakery.com.

