Where to see hundreds of carved pumpkins in a neighborhood patch!

Each October for the last 22 years, Farmington resident Ken Klinker has displayed elaborately designed jack-o-lanterns in his front yard.

You can see all kinds of designs like Snoopy and other Peanuts characters to Disney princesses to Harry Potter and Taylor Swift as well as U of U and BYU pumpkins.

Allison Croghan went to the neighborhood pumpkin patch to find out more about Ken and his hobby which started when he was a kid.

“I just kind of got addicted to carving pumpkins,” Klinker told her. “ It became a hobby and kind of an addiction because I just wanted to keep carving more and more pumpkins because I thought they were so cool.”

Now, instead of carving real pumpkins that rot after a few days, Klinker transitioned to foam pumpkins, carving them with a Dremel tool and drill bit.

His collection has gotten so big that he even sells his foam pumpkins online on his own Etsy account, which he says has helped sustain his hobby.

Klinker’s display is free to the public and is located at 1288 Cannon Drive in Farmington. It's open every day from dusk until 10:30pm and is for all ages.

While there is no fee to see the display, Klinker asks visitors to bring non-perishable goods for the Bountiful Food Pantry if they are able.

You can follow Ken on Instagram @kenspumpkinpatch.

