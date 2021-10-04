Watch
The Place

Actions

Where to Start in the Interior Design Process

items.[0].videoTitle
Design Dezign's owner is all about loving the space you're in. She talks about starting the interior design process and you can meet her at the Deseret News Home Show.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:01:01-04

The Deseret News Home Show is happening October 8-10 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Each day on The PLACE we will be featuring a different vendor who will be there sharing their expertise.

Monday we talked with Laneel Perry of Design Dezign about where to start in the interior design process.

Laneel says design is emotional before it is anything else. She assists her clients in the discovery process, being able to identify what they love and infusing this love into their personal design.

Laneel's designs always incorporate her client's visions, passions and lifestyles.

For more information please visit deseretnewshomeshow.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere