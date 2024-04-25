Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Where to watch Utah's NHL team

RC Willey
Morgan talked with a tech specialist at RC Willey to learn how to rescan a TV to watch Utah's NHL hockey team on Channel 16.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 15:17:37-04

If you ask anyone in Utah what the biggest news is right now -- it would be hockey!

The NHL is coming to Utah this fall.

You can see their games on our sports station KUPX, which is Channel 16.

Right now, the Vegas Golden Knights are in the playoffs and you can watch their games also on Channel 16.

But, to get Channel 16 you may need to re-scan your TV so FOX13's Morgan Saxton went to RC Willey to see how easy it is.

Watch the video above if you need help or visit an RC Willey near you to speak with a tech expert.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere