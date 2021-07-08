Where will your next scenic destination be with this travel trailer?

Summer, Spring, Fall or Winter! You can camp in any of Utah's four seasons with this travel trailer thanks to the enclosed holding tanks plus the heated and enclosed underbelly.

Budah checked out the new 2021 EAST TO WEST Della Terra 250BH at Parris RV.

Where will your next scenic destination be with this Della Terra travel trailer?

You'll be able to explore your favorite mountain range or hike within your state's local park while still enjoying home-like comforts at the end of the day.

The king-size bed will provide the ultimate relaxation throughout the night, and the double-size bunks will provide such a fun experience for your kids.

You will be grateful that the private toilet and shower/tub room with bath sink just outside the door is located right next to the bunks so that your kids don't have to wander far in the middle of the night.

When the sun rises, you can all come together with a hot breakfast at the booth dinette and sofa. And you might like to add the optional outside kitchen for more choices when cooking.

