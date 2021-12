If you have a sweet tooth, there's no place better than C. Kay Cummings in Millcreek.

The candy shop has been in business for decades and generations of families have been going there for their hand-dipped chocolate made from handed-down family recipes.

Everything at C. Kay Cummings is handmade, even hand-packed right there in the back of the store.

And, bonus, C. Kay Cummings was named Millcreek's Business of the Year.

To learn more, visit finecandies.com.