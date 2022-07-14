Watch Now
Where you can get traditional Mexican cuisine in Utah's mountains

Tarahumara Restaurant in Park City
Tarahumara Restaurant shows us what' son the menu and the meaning behind their name.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 15:56:11-04

You can enjoy some traditional Mexican food, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Utah's mountains.

Tarahumara is nestled between three world-class ski resorts in Park City, Utah.

Rich stopped by to check out the menu and learn a little more about the name.

Tarahumara is an Indian tribe in the Northern part of Mexico in the state of Chihuahua. They are known for their running skills through the canyon and hunting.

The restaurant plays homage to them while serving regional Mexican cuisine.

They offer carne asada tacos with rice and beans, mole enchiladas with black beans and rice and fajitas, just to name a few.

They also have vegetarian and vegan options and a lighter items like a mango avocado salad.

They have 10 different kinds of sauces that are all homemade and you can choose mild, medium or hot.

You can learn more at tarahumararestaurant.com.

