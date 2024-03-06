Where you can learn how to conserve water and create a beautiful landscape

Utahns have really stepped up by saving billions of gallons over the past couple of years. We need to keep this momentum going, we never know what next year could bring.

You can visit slowtheflow.org for tips and tricks on how to reduce their water usage and utahwatersavers.com for rebates to help you conserve water.

There are also free resources to help you conserve water, including landscaping classes through Localscapes, which teaches homeowners how to design a yard that is water-efficient, aesthetically pleasing, and functional.

These classes can be done online or in-person. There are several of these courses available this week at the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show. You'll learn how to "Flip Your Strip".

The parkstrip is the most inefficient area in a landscape and one of the easiest to convert so homeowners are encouraged to start with this project area.

The Landscape Incentive Program offers up to $3 per square foot of lawn you replace with water-efficient landscaping.

In addition to the park strip, landscaping project options include the side yard, and full yard conversions. Commercial projects, irrigation retroCommercial projects, irrigation retrofit, and tree-planting incentives are also available in certain areas.

How the Landscape Incentive Program works

1. First off, the program isn't retroactive. DO NOT remove your grass before applying for the program

2. Go to UtahWaterSavers.com, check your eligibility, and create an account.

3. Apply for the program by entering details about your project and uploading photos and your landscape plan.

4. Following the submission of your application, a Utah Water Savers technician will be in touch to do your site visit. Do not remove your grass yet.

5. Following your site visit and application approval, convert your landscape by removing your grass and replacing it with waterwise plants, a drip system that replaces existing sprinklers, and mulch. .

6. After completing your landscape conversion, upload photos of your finished project to your Utah Water Savers account and schedule your final site visit. Once your final visit is complete, you will receive your incentive check via mail.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2024 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted online advanced price available through March 7, 2024. Opening day online price is same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 8, 2024.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.

