Where's Wally? He's waiting for you to take him home!

Where's Wally? He's our Pet of the Week.

He's an 11-year-old chihuahua, which means he has a lot of life left to live!

He's little, only about 10 pounds and no teeth (he just had to have them removed in his dental, which will help him live longer).

He's very sweet and wants a family to love! He's been neutered, chipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

If you're interested in Wally, visit hearts4paws.org.

Wally and other adoptable dogs will be at an adoption event on Saturday, August 24, 2024 from Noon to 5:30pm at Jensen Nature Park, 3176 S. Bluff Road in Syracuse.

Come meet pets in need of homes and learn about the fulfilling world of fostering.

Bring your furry friend and check out the vendors, find gourmet dog treats, doggy bandannas and more.