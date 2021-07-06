Whether you like sparkling cider or something harder, we have a recipe for your next party

You really can't celebrate The PLACE returning to an hour, without popping the bubbly.

And the best person to help us with cocktail and mocktail recipes is Jim Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah.

Mason Jar Cooler

Summertime Mocktail for the backyard

• Topo-chico Twist of Lime Sparkling Mineral Water

• Blackberries

• Raspberries

Cappalletti Spritzer

Classic Italian Appertivo

• 2 ounce Cappalletti

• 1 ounce Vichy Catalan Sparkling Water

• Splash Gelida Brut Gran Reserva Cava

• Orange Wheel

You can follow Jim on Instagram and Facebook, and for more information please visit wineacademyofutah.com.