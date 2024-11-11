Whether you like the "right" or "left" side better, you'll love these Homemade Twix Bars

Homemade Twix Bars by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Cookie:

1/4 c. brown sugar

1 stick butter, softened

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 1/4 c. flour

2 Tbsp. water

To Coat:

12 oz. chocolate chips

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

For the Caramel

6 Tbsp. butter

1 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. apple cider

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper. Use a hand mixer to beat the butter with the brown sugar until creamy. Mix in the vanilla and egg until smooth. Carefully mix in the flour and water until a dough forms. Press the dough into the prepared baking dish and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven to completely cool.

2. As it cools, make the caramel by adding the butter and brown sugar to a pot over medium heat. Once melted and combined, add the cider and salt. Once it boils, stirring often, lower the heat a bit and add a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 235. Remove it from the heat and immediately pour it onto the cookie. Spread it evenly if necessary. Place in the fridge to chill 2 hours.

3. Cut the cookies into 16 bars and carefully remove them from the pan. Heat the chocolate with the coconut oil in a microwave safe bowl and cook for 2 minutes on 50% power. Stir the chocolate and cook in 30 second intervals until it is melty and smooth. Let it cool 10 minutes before dipping the bars.

4. Coat the bars in the chocolate and place them on a parchment lined sheet pan. Place in the fridge to let the chocolate set. Serve and enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.