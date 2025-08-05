Whether you like true crime, a crime thriller or a sci-fi series, here are new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on A&E is the true crime series "Lie Detector: Truth or Deception". It's hosted by former FBI agent George Olivo. The series examines individuals long suspected of serious crimes who voluntarily submit to taking a polygraph test hoping to clear their names in the eyes of their family and community. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Lie Detector: Truth or Deception examines how people respond and react to the polygraph and how experts can determine what is truth and what is a lie." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Paramount+ is season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". This prequel series to the original Star Trek follows the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew. Tony says, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is as close to the original Star Trek as you can get. With it's slick writing, great special effects likable characters, this star trek is well worth the time." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

In selected theaters Taron Egerton stars in the crime thriller "She Rides Shotgun". A girl marked for death must fight and steal to stay alive, learning from the most frightening man she knows ...her father. The film is based on Jordan Harper's award winning novel. Tony says, "She Rides Shotgun is a fast-paced crime drama blended into a powerful father / daughter story. This emotional thrill ride should not be missed." He give it an A and it's rated R.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.