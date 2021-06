Whether you prefer blondes or brunettes, we've got a pair for you!

Our Pets of the Week are a bonded pair and need to find a home together.

Jax is the blonde, he's eight years old and very good with kids and loves to cuddle.

His brunette bestie is Tucker. Tucker is seven years old and is also very sweet and cuddly.

Both are housebroken, current on vaccinations, and neutered.

You can adopt them together for just $200 at hearts4paws.org.