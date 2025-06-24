Watch Now
Whether you want to dine-in or get delivery, this week's foodie findings have you covered

Tasty Tuesday
Every week Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joins us for Tasty Tuesday, This week whether you want to dine-in or get food delivered, his foodie findings have you covered

Wayback Burger - West Jordan and Pleasant Grove
Bourbon Bacon - Two beef patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion ring, bourbon mustard
Cajun - Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, Cajun remoulade
Bacon Cheese Fries

UMI Japanese Shabu Shabu - South Salt Lake
All You Can Eat Sushi and Shabu Shabu.
Delivery Ramen and Sushi

