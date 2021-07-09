Whether you're a parent, student or teacher, we all have long back-to-school shopping lists

Back-to-school time is nearly here! Whether you're a parent, student or teacher, we all have long shopping lists to get us ready for the first day.

Lifestyle expert and mother of two Kathy Buccio joined us with some of her shopping tips and amazing deals from Zulily.

Zulily is an online retailer that helps moms discover incredible deals and fresh styles for themselves, their families and their homes.

Every day they launch thousands of products at amazing values, curating personalized shopping experiences that include big name brands and boutique finds.

Starting today, Zulily will be hosting a special back-to-school shop and Kathy showed us some of the things that are available.

She said, "Kids have opinions and parents are listening! So Zulily surveyed 1,000 kids across the country to create their new Back-to-School Fashion Forecast to help guide parents on what their kids really want for this year's back-to-school shopping season."

One of the big trends featured in Zulily's new Fashion Forecast are retro styles. 64 percent of kids say they love retro fashion and are turning to mom and dad for inspiration.

Kathy says brands that have been around since the 80s and 90s are a great way to infuse this trend into their school style – like a Black & Red Tricot Logo Zip-Up Jacket and Track Pants set by adidas.

Aspiring athletes will experience all-day comfort when sporting this zip-up jacket and coordinating track pants. Underneath is a super soft cotton White & Gray Camouflage 'adidas' Logo Crewneck Tee that will keep your little champ goal-ready.

Top off the look with a Navy & Black Camo Double-Strap Backpack from FUEL to secure gear and other belongings with ample storage, while the ergonomic, padded back promises extra comfort and support.

Zulily also discovered 90% of kids say being able to express their personal style helps them feel more productive and confident at school. What better way to do that than with some fun color and sparkle?

Ruby Silver Bunny Boots from Muk Luks are the cutest way to keep your little ones feet warm on colder days. They're easy to pull on, with a comfortable cushioned footbed and cozy faux-fur lining.

Pair them with a White Hooded Faux-Fur Jacket and cotton-blend "adorable" Blush Pink Tee from Cutie Collection, Crown Blue Double-Button Skinny Jeans from Vigoss and Pink Floral Crown Cat Backpack from OMG Accessories to make a strong statement from head-to-toe.

Zulily is also the place to turn for school supplies. And, Kathy says they can do double duty for DIY projects.

Zulily learned 70% of kids are customizing their clothes and adding personal touches to create styles that are uniquely them.

You can find a huge assortment of Crayola markers and pencils to add an extra dazzling and bright touch to homemade cards, crafts, colorful art projects – and yes, even clothes and accessories!

If your kids love to bring lunch to school, Kathy showed us a durable lunch box made with a specially formulated freezable gel that keeps food cold for hours.

And help your kids stay hydrated during the long school day with a colorful Aurora 20oz water bottle from Simple Modern that boasts a vacuum-insulated design with a built-in straw you can sip from.

To carry all your drinks and food, a Gray & Green Abstract Backpack & Lunch Bag from FUEL offers bold style with pops of neon.

Zulily launched the Back-to-School, #UniquelyZu Contest open now through July 31.

Six inspiring designs created by kids ages 5-14 will be chosen to win a $6K back-to-school prize package and a chance to be the trend setting inspiration for an exclusive capsule collection.

Visit zulily.com to learn how to enter and see more items available in Zulily's Back-to-School Shop.

