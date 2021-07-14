Whether you're house hunting, or just like to get design inspiration this parade is for you

Whether you're in the market for a new home, or love getting inspiration on the latest building trends, the 2021 Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes has something for everyone.

This annual event has a long-standing tradition of displaying a variety of spectacular homes and introducing exciting new trends to attendees in the Northern Wasatch Utah area.

The Parade of Homes runs through July 24, 2021:

Monday through Thursday, 3pm to 9pm

Fridays & Saturdays from 10am to 9pm

Closed on Sunday

Ticket cost is $15 per person. Children four years of age and under may enter for FREE.

Tickets can be purchased on-line through this website or you can download the app

by searching for "Northern Wasatch Parade" for your ultimate digital guide to everything related to the Parade of Homes.

For more information please visit northernwasatchparade.com.

