Whether you're staying in or heading to a theater, here are your weekend movie reviews

Streaming on the OWN Network is the reality dating show "The Never Ever Mets". It's hosted by Ta' Rhonda Jones. Seven couples who have been virtually dating for some time have never met in person. Now, they're meeting face-to-face for the very first time to see if their love can survive in real life. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Never Ever Mets is an embarrassing train wreck of a show that revels in placing people in uncomfortable situations. Pass this one by." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on Hulu is Jessica Kirson's new comedy special "I'm the Man". Tony says, "I'm the Man is a fast-paced hour of stand-up comedy where Kirson shares her perspectives on various topics including TikTok girls, room service and her experiences at a trauma center." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime Video is the action / thriller "Last Breath". It stars Woody Harrelson.

A team of seasoned deep-sea divers try to rescue their crew mate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface. Tony says, "Based on a true story, Last Breath is a story about teamwork, resilience and a race against time to do the impossible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters is the animated adventure "Sneaks". When a designer sneaker unwittingly finds himself lost in New York City, he must dig deep into his sole in order to rescue his sister and return to his rightful owner. Tony says, "Sneaks is a likable, fun animated adventure focusing on family and taking chances." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

