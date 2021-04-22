While you're spring cleaning and getting rid of junk, why not get rid of your bedroom troubles too?

Spring is in the air, and for many of us that means cleaning and getting rid of all our unwanted "stuff".

That includes problems in the bedroom.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says their acoustic wave therapy for erectile dysfunction is backed by dozens of clinical studies that have found it improves circulation in that part of the body.

In fact if you go to the science page of their website you'll find out why acoustic wave therapy is being called the new standard of care for erectile dysfunction.

Rinehart says it works by treating the root cause of E.D., which is blood flow. And, it doesn't have the side effects that the pill can have.

If you or your partner is struggling with E.D., Wasatch Medical Clinic has a special offer for those who call 801-901-8000 right now. You'll get an assessment, exam and blood flow ultrasound for free. You'll also get a gift that produces instant results and new patients will also get testosterone.