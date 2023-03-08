Whipped Cream Cheese & Cucumber Salmon Bites by The Trail to Health

Whipped Cream Cheese & Cucumber Salmon Bites

Ingredients

1 16oz container of Cream Cheese (Use Kite Hill or Miyokos for dairy free)

1 tablespoon Balanced Bites Ranch Spice Mix

2 tablespoons fresh Dill, de-stemmed

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 Cucumbers, sliced about ¼ in thick

Juice of 1 lemon

1 package smoked salmon

Capers for garnish

Fresh dill for garnish

1. Add cream cheese to a stand mixer and beat until nice and fluffy.

2. Add in the Ranch Mix, fresh dill, sea salt and beat again until combined.

3. Slice your cucumbers about ¼ in thick and lay them on a plate.

4. You can either spoon your cream cheese mixture on your plate or use an icing bag or plastic bag with a corner cut off to pipe it on the cucumber. Place a few capers on each cream cheese mixture on the cucumbers.

5. Use a pastry brush and coat the smoked salmon with lemon and slice into small pieces about the size of a cucumber slice.

6. Place a small slice of smoked salmon on the cream cheese base and top with a sprig of fresh dill and or caper.

