Whipped Cream Cheese & Cucumber Salmon Bites by The Trail to Health

Whipped Cream Cheese & Cucumber Salmon Bites
Ingredients
1 16oz container of Cream Cheese (Use Kite Hill or Miyokos for dairy free)
1 tablespoon Balanced Bites Ranch Spice Mix
2 tablespoons fresh Dill, de-stemmed
1 teaspoon sea salt
3 Cucumbers, sliced about ¼ in thick
Juice of 1 lemon
1 package smoked salmon
Capers for garnish
Fresh dill for garnish
1. Add cream cheese to a stand mixer and beat until nice and fluffy.
2. Add in the Ranch Mix, fresh dill, sea salt and beat again until combined.
3. Slice your cucumbers about ¼ in thick and lay them on a plate.
4. You can either spoon your cream cheese mixture on your plate or use an icing bag or plastic bag with a corner cut off to pipe it on the cucumber. Place a few capers on each cream cheese mixture on the cucumbers.
5. Use a pastry brush and coat the smoked salmon with lemon and slice into small pieces about the size of a cucumber slice.
6. Place a small slice of smoked salmon on the cream cheese base and top with a sprig of fresh dill and or caper.
