Who doesn't love a good sandwich? Chef Jeff is making a Cuban Panini

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smtih's joins us with a recipe for a Cuban Panini.

For the Pork:



1-2 lb. pork tenderloin

1/2 c. orange juice

1/4 c. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

For the Homemade Pickles:



1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

For Serving:



4 ciabatta buns, sliced in half

¼ c. yellow mustard

16 slices Swiss cheese

Directions

1. Place the pork in a zipper bag along with the orange juice, lemon juice, soy sauce, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Mix it together well and allow it to marinade at least 3 hours and up to 24 hours.

2. Preheat your oven to 375. Place the pork along with the marinade into a baking dish and place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes or until the pork reaches at least 145 degrees. Place the pork on a cutting board and cover with foil. Let it rest at least 15 minutes before slicing.

3. As the pork cooks, make the quick pickles by adding the ingredients to a bowl. Mix thoroughly, cover with plastic wrap and set aside. Thinly slice the pork.

4. Heat up your panini press if using. Spread some mustard on each half of the sliced ciabatta. Build the sandwiches by placing 2 slices of the swiss cheese followed by slices of the pork. Top the pork with some pickles and finally two more slices of cheese. Place the other slices of ciabatta on top to form 4 sandwiches.

5. Spray some non-stick spray on the panini press. Add a sandwich and cook 3-4 minutes or until it is toasty and the cheese is melted. If you don't have a panini press, warm a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add a tbsp. of butter and add a sandwich. Place something heavy on top of the sandwich as it cooks. Cook it 3-4 minutes per side or until golden and the cheese is melty. Cook the other sandwiches and serve sliced diagonally with chips or a salad. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.