Who doesn't love fried chicken? This recipe puts a whole new spin on the classic!

Smith's Chef Jeff is always coming up with recipes to make our mouths water!

This one is a new spin on a classic that everyone loves -- fried chicken!

Korean Twice Fried Chicken

For the Chicken:



3 lbs. boneless chicken thighs

2 Tbsp. rice wine

2 tsp. minced ginger

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 c. potato or corn starch

Oil for frying

Sesame seeds & chives for garnish

For the Sauce:



3 Tbsp. ketchup

2 Tbsp. Gochujang

1/4 c. honey

1/4 c. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

Directions:

1. For the chicken, combine the rice wine, ginger, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add the chicken and toss to combine. Dip the chicken to coat in the starch. Set aside.

2. Add 2 or 3 inches of oil in a heavy pot and heat to 350. Add the chicken in batches to fry 3-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Keep the oil on the heat to fry more later.

3. In another saucepan, add all of the sauce ingredients and stir to combine over med-high heat. Once it bubbles, stir and set aside.

4. Once the oil reheats to 350, fry the chicken a second time for 2-3 minutes. Place the chicken in a bowl, pour over the sauce and toss to combine. Serve topped with sesame seeds and chives. Enjoy!

