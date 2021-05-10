Watch
Who doesn't love fried chicken? This recipe puts a whole new spin on the classic!

Who doesn't love fried chicken? This recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff ups the game even more.
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 10, 2021
Smith's Chef Jeff is always coming up with recipes to make our mouths water!

This one is a new spin on a classic that everyone loves -- fried chicken!

Korean Twice Fried Chicken

For the Chicken:

  • 3 lbs. boneless chicken thighs
  • 2 Tbsp. rice wine
  • 2 tsp. minced ginger
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 c. potato or corn starch
  • Oil for frying
  • Sesame seeds & chives for garnish

For the Sauce:

  • 3 Tbsp. ketchup
  • 2 Tbsp. Gochujang
  • 1/4 c. honey
  • 1/4 c. brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame oil

Directions:
1. For the chicken, combine the rice wine, ginger, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add the chicken and toss to combine. Dip the chicken to coat in the starch. Set aside.
2. Add 2 or 3 inches of oil in a heavy pot and heat to 350. Add the chicken in batches to fry 3-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Keep the oil on the heat to fry more later.
3. In another saucepan, add all of the sauce ingredients and stir to combine over med-high heat. Once it bubbles, stir and set aside.
4. Once the oil reheats to 350, fry the chicken a second time for 2-3 minutes. Place the chicken in a bowl, pour over the sauce and toss to combine. Serve topped with sesame seeds and chives. Enjoy!

You can find more great recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

