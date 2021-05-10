Who doesn't love fried chicken? This recipe puts a whole new spin on the classic!

Smith's Chef Jeff is always coming up with recipes to make our mouths water!
This one is a new spin on a classic that everyone loves -- fried chicken!
Korean Twice Fried Chicken
For the Chicken:
- 3 lbs. boneless chicken thighs
- 2 Tbsp. rice wine
- 2 tsp. minced ginger
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 c. potato or corn starch
- Oil for frying
- Sesame seeds & chives for garnish
For the Sauce:
- 3 Tbsp. ketchup
- 2 Tbsp. Gochujang
- 1/4 c. honey
- 1/4 c. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
Directions:
1. For the chicken, combine the rice wine, ginger, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add the chicken and toss to combine. Dip the chicken to coat in the starch. Set aside.
2. Add 2 or 3 inches of oil in a heavy pot and heat to 350. Add the chicken in batches to fry 3-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Keep the oil on the heat to fry more later.
3. In another saucepan, add all of the sauce ingredients and stir to combine over med-high heat. Once it bubbles, stir and set aside.
4. Once the oil reheats to 350, fry the chicken a second time for 2-3 minutes. Place the chicken in a bowl, pour over the sauce and toss to combine. Serve topped with sesame seeds and chives. Enjoy!
You can find more great recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.