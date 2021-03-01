Who doesn't love tater tots? Make your own at home with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

If tater tots are your go-to side at restaurants, this recipe is for you!

Smith's Chef Jeff joined us with Homemade Baked Parmesan Tater Tots you can make at home. And these are a healthier, lighter version because there's no oil or frying required.

Ingredients



2 (16-oz.) bags frozen shredded potatoes, completely thawed

2 tbsp. butter, melted plus more for coating the tots

1 c. grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. flour

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. dried thyme

½ tsp. kosher salt

For topping:

2 tbsp. grated parmesan

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tbsp. fresh thyme

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 450. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. In a food processor, pulse the thawed potatoes until thy are finely chopped. Add the potatoes to a large bowl and add the 2 tbsp. melted butter, 1 c. parmesan, flour, onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme, and salt. Mix until combined and the mixture is moistened.

3. Scoop 1 tbsp. of the potato mixture and form it into a shape similar to a familiar tater tot and place it on the prepared sheet pan. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Brush each tot with some melted butter and place in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and using a spatula flip each tot over and return to the oven to bake another 10 minutes. Flip again and cook 10 more minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

4. As they cook, make the topping by combining the 2 tbsp. parmesan with the grated garlic and fresh thyme. Sprinkle this mixture over the finished tots. Serve warm with favorite dipping sauce. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes from Chef Jeff at smithsfoodanddrug.com.