"Who Is She Wearing" is launching in Utah with a one-of-a-kind luxury estate sale

Who Is She Wearing is a concept that takes a sustainable approach to fashion by bringing high to low-end pieces within reach of a diverse audience

It's launching in Utah with a one-of-a-kind luxury estate sale.

Visual Artist and Founder of Who Is She Wearing, Beau Dunn, says the idea for the concept was born after she was given a thyroid cancer diagnosis.

"Our mission is to redefine luxury fashion through the power of storytelling, sustainability, and inclusivity," she says.

The platform curates quarterly drops of pre-loved designer and contemporary pieces — blending Chanel, Dior, Hermèswith approachable brands and price points.

Every event benefits a nonprofit cause, such as Walk With Sally, which supports children affected by cancer.

To launch this concept in Utah, Who Is She Wearing is hosting a special event over Memorial Day Weekend called Who Is She Wearing: The Estate Edit Park City at a private estate in The Colony.

You can find everything from designer fashion to kids' clothing, toys and books and accessories as well as home decor, ski gear and curated lifestyle pieces.

For more information and to reserve your time slot please visit: whoisshewearing.com.