Who needs a hip replacement and when should it be done?

Each year more than one million people have joint replacement surgery to relieve pain and help them return to daily activities.

Dr. Tyler Kent with CommonSpirit, joined us with more about hip replacement.

He explained that damage to the hip joint can result in pain and it can cause people to stop moving and doing things they love.

He says he tries other options, like physical therapy, before surgery.

Dr. Kent says most people get a hip replacement because of osteoarthritis and most often happens in people who are in their 50s and 60s, but it can happen to people in their 30s and 40s.

The surgery is designed to return you to an active lifestyle quickly. Dr. Kent says most people will be able to walk the same day as the surgery.

In most cases normal activity can be expected in six to twelve weeks.

You can find more information at mountain.commonspirit.org or by calling 801-903-5688.