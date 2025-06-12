Who will be crowned the next "Miss Utah"?

Paris Matthews was crowned Miss Utah in June, 2024 and later competed in "Miss America".

Now she's getting ready to hand over her title to the next Miss Utah who will be crowned on Saturday, June 15, 2025.

Paris has spent her time as Miss Utah helping others. She completed successful toy drives for Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

Paris has created her own non-profit, The Power of Play, and has written a book. She's a child life specialist, working in the ER to help children through traumatic situations.

And, she's a talented Jazz dancer!

The Miss Utah Competition week kicked off on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at This is the Place Heritage Park with the "Show Us Your Shoes Parade".

There are preliminary competitions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the final competition happening Saturday at 7pm at Captiol Theatre in Salt Lake City. You can get tickets here.

For more information please visit missutah.org and follow them on Instagram @MissUtahOrg.

