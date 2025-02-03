Who will be the winners of this year's Super Bowl commercials?

The Super Bowl is set to draw more than 100 million viewers on Sunday, February 9, 2025 (you can watch it on Fox 13).

Many will be cheering on their favorite team, and millions probably tune in as much for the ads as the plays on the field.

For 30 years, local advertising agency, MāHK Advertising, where they vote on the best commercials of the year.

They give awards to:

• Most Valuable Ad Award

• Best Low-Budget Ad Award

• Celebrity Sack Ad Award

• Championship Chuckle Ad Award

• Illegal Use of Money Ad Award • Creative Fumble Ad Award

• Should Have Punted Ad Award

They joined us in studio with a preview of some of the ads they're expecting to feature celebrities, AI and social responsibility.

Companies like GoDaddy, Häagen-Dazs, MSC Cruises, DoorDash, Bud Light, and more are expected to produce some of the top commercials during the game.

You can go onto MāHK's Facebook or Instagram pages to see a list of winners.

For more information on MāHK Advertising, visit mahkadvertising.com.

