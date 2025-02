The Chiefs or the Eagles?

That's a big question this week, as people are getting excited for the big game!

So, we turned to a baby Hermann's Tortoise from Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for its prediction.

And, according to the tortoise () are going to win!

You can watch the Super Bowl on Fox 13, kick off is at 4:30pm.

Don't forget the Aquarium is hosting a 21+ Valentine's Party on February 14, 2025.

Get your tickets at livingplanetaquarium.org.