Who wouldn't like a little extra cash in their pockets?

Mountain America Credit Union is always looking for ways to help members save money or get more out of their regular spending.

Throughout August and September, Mountain America is offering members a chance to put extra cash in their pocket simply by using their Mountain America debit or credit card.

Brad Clegg, VP of Payment and Deposit Products, joined us with what customers need to know.

Each week, he explained, they will draw three winners from their sweepstakes entries. Winners will get $100, $300 or even $500. All they have to do to get an entry into the drawing is make a purchase with a Mountain America debit or credit card. Each transaction will earn one entry.

Members can get an additional 50 entries for every $500 in spending. Plus, they can pick up another 50 entries when they add a Mountain America debit or credit card to a mobile wallet. There's no limit on the number of entries.

Clegg says the mobile wallet is an app like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Some mobile phones will even have a digital wallet app that comes with it, like Samsung Wallet. These are secure apps that allow you to store payment card information on them and then tap-to-pay using your phone like you would a regular credit card. Members can easily and conveniently add their Mountain America debit or credit card to Google Pay or Apple Pay with a simple click.

Yhe entries you earn will carry forward every week until the end of September. So you've still got more chances to win each week based on all the entries you've earned.

Anyone who becomes a member can start earning entries once they open a Mountain America debit or credit card. Be sure to put that card at the front of your wallet as you make your regular purchases to increase your chances to win $500.

View official rules at macu.com/anycard.

Insured by NCUA

Loans on approved credit.

Membership required—based on eligibility. Business accounts not eligible.

Earn giveaway entries using any Mountain America debit or credit card. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes not sponsored by Visa®. Offer can change or be withdrawn at any time. Offer expires September 30, 2024.