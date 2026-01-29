Who wouldn't want a hidden door that leads to a secret room in their home?

A former Weber County firefighter went bankrupt twice before 25, slept in his truck, and rebuilt from scratch to create a company that makes hidden doors.

Jeremy Barker joined us with his Utah-based Murphy Door, which started with hidden doors for panic rooms.

Now, as a demand for clever storage and design grows, Murphy Door continues to innovate making fully customizable hidden doors that blend seamlessly into things like bookcases, mirrors, pantries, wine racks, and entertainment centers.

Their products are made in the U.S.A., which a significant portion made in Utah, supporting local jobs, skilled trades, and domestic manufacturing at scale.

Murphy Door has built a large and highly engaged social media audience by showcasing its products in real homes and real use cases, generating more than 1 billion views and helping make hidden doors a mainstream design trend.

Jeremy Barker regularly collaborates with high-profile entrepreneurs and creatives, including working with Daymond John, and Murphy Door products have been featured in major entertainment projects such as the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas, Only Murders in the Building, and Lionsgate.

Coming from a firefighting background, a majority of his employees or their families have ties to first responders.

You can learn more at murphydoor.com.