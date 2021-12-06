Who wouldn't want "Cash" for the holidays?

Our Pet of the Week is Cash, a three-year-old bulldog mix. He's a low-rider, snorty guy.

He's good with dogs and all people, big and small! He would be good as an only dog too.

Cash is about 30 pounds and is very active and friendly. He needs a home with a hard and an active family.

Cash has been fostered by a dog trainer, so he's been doing training classes daily with his foster mom!

His adoption fee is $250, and he is up-to-date on all vaccines, is neutered and chipped.

If you're interested in adopting Cash, visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.